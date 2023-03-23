Congress Gets Report On Sending Fighters To Ukraine

While the official government position is that there is no position on sending fighter aircraft to the Ukrainian military, Congress now has a comprehensive report on things it might consider on the topic. The U.S. Naval Institute has released a copy of a report by the Congressional Research Service that goes over the pros and cons of supplying Ukraine with fighters and the myriad logistical, financial and political considerations of doing so. The report was apparently delivered to Congress on March 17.

Entitled Transferring Fighter Aircraft to Ukraine: Issues and Options for Congress, the report even delves into the strategic considerations of such a move and how those aircraft might be employed. It also includes a section on whether such a transfer is “in the U.S. interest.” The report does not assume that the aircraft involved would be American, but it does consider that possibility and delves into the details of training, logistics and maintenance along with the weapons that might work best.