Senators Propose Raising Pilot Retirement Age To 67

A bipartisan group of senators is calling for the mandatory retirement age for airline pilots to be raised to 67 from 65. A similar bill was proposed by Sen. Lindsay Graham and other Republicans last year. This time Democrats Joe Manchin and Mark Kelly have joined the effort. The current proposal would require “rigorous medical screening” every six months, according to Reuters. Graham said about 5,000 pilots will have to retire in the next two years, further compounding what many in the aviation industry consider to be a pilot shortage.
Among those who say the shortage is real is the Regional Airline Association, which praised the proposal. RAA President Faye Malarkey Black told Reuters the retirement age increase “the one solution that will immediately mitigate the pilot shortage, particularly the captain shortage, which is an even more acute constraint within a constraint.” The Air Line Pilots Association opposes the increase and has said airline mismanagement is behind the flight cancellations and disruptions of the last year.
Where were these guys when I needed them, 20 years ago?
I would have happily logged another 7 yeas of earnings.
Why would ALPA oppose this? It should be entirely up to the pilot when to retire, not forced on them by some extremely outdated bit of rule making from another era. Mismanagement or not is irrelevant to the argument. Just pass the medical, sim etc and carry on enjoying your job. Or retire if you don’t.
Airline pilots already have a 6 month medical (with EKG), so, except for mandatory blood screening they are already there as far as a medical.
How about we consider similar retirement considerations for individuals whose actions or inactions also have serious implications for the general populace, our Senators, Representatives, and President. Certainly they have tremendous responsibility, shouldn’t we make sure they are physically and mentally up to the task?
Why have a “mandatory retirement age” at all?
Pilots are the most monitored profession in the world; medicals every six months; several sim rides a year, plus classroom time.
Eliminate the arbritray age and be done with it; the system is geared to weeding out problems regardless of age; let the standards do their job.
These guys can stay as long as they go to the bottom of the seniority list. Most of them have had 40-year careers. Thanks to the lost decade The rest of us won’t be so lucky.
A young person’s job, high stress, back side of the clock flying, bad food, and dirty hotels just to mention a few good reasons. Look at the statics, retiring at sixty five an dead at seventy five. Add two more years and see where that goes.
Being forced by FAA lawyers (who fought hard against raising the pilot retirement age), retiring at age 60 at the peak of my physical and cognitive abilities was a most bitter pill to swallow! The practice of law helped to shake off the bitterness of the loss. I’m 81 now and believe I could still put a Boeing or a Douglas through its paces.
Normally I would say go ahead increase the retirement age. Problem is this proposal looks like one of those that you would say “careful what you wish for”. If this means there will be changes to the first class medical that unnecessarily makes it more difficult to pass then no, I do not support this legislation.