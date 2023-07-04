Daher Acquires AAA

Daher announced on Monday that it has completed its acquisition of France-based aerospace industrial services company Assistance Aéronautique et Aérospatiale (AAA). AAA brings Daher an additional 2,000 employees and an annual revenue of approximately €200 million ($218 million). Daher’s Cédric Eloy will take over as the CEO of AAA with Sylvain Ruellé as deputy general manager.

“The acquisition of AAA was obvious for us, as the DNA of these two family companies is so similar,” said Daher CEO Didier Kayat. “We share values based on entrepreneurship, agility and the value of our employees, which are guarantees for the success of this merger. The development of industrial services is perfectly aligned with Daher’s desire to provide ever-better support to our customers in the complex context that industry faces today.”

AAA provides services including the assembly and installation of aerostructures, systems and engines, flight line services, maintenance and industrialization and quality support. According to Kayat, the development of Daher’s industrial services arm will allow the company to strengthen its presence with its customers and internationally. Daher currently employs more than 10,500 people and operates offices in 13 countries.