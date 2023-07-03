ATP Orders 40 More Skyhawks

ATP Flight School has signed an agreement with Textron Aviation to add 40 Cessna 172 Skyhawks to its fleet. The aircraft, which will be used for the school’s Airline Career Pilot Program, are slated for delivery in 2025. The purchase agreement follows an order for 55 172s placed by ATP in October 2022.

“With 95 Skyhawks on order, ATP is committed to providing students with unparalleled access to a modern and advanced fleet, so they can achieve their airline career goals on the fastest timeline possible,” said Michael Arnold, ATP Flight School vice president of marketing. “ATP’s nationwide fleet operates over a half million flight hours annually, with the oversight and support from ATP’s safety, maintenance, and flight operations quality assurance teams.”

ATP currently operates 82 training centers across the U.S., noting that it is aiming to have trained 20,000 airline pilots by 2030. The school fleet of 528 aircraft includes Piper Archers, Cessna 172 Skyhawks and Piper Seminoles. ATP plans to take delivery of 85 additional aircraft by the end of 2024.