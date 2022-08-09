Airbus Delivers First ACH160

Airbus Helicopters announced on Tuesday that it has delivered its first ACH160 helicopter to an undisclosed customer in Brazil. Designed for “private and business aviation customers,” the ACH160 is a version of the company’s twin-engine H160, which received its EASA type certificate in July 2020. Airbus noted that the recently delivered ACH160 will also be the first H160-family rotorcraft to fly in Latin America.

“We are very proud that the world’s first ACH160 has been delivered here in Brazil, and look forward to seeing its distinctive and elegant silhouette flying through the skies of São Paulo,” said Jean-Luc Alfonsi, managing director of Airbus Helicopters’ Helibras customer center. “Helibras is the leader in the Brazilian turbine helicopter executive aviation segment and we are confident the ACH160 will set new standards for customers and operators wanting to make a distinctive choice in terms of safety, comfort and performance.”

Powered by Safran Arrano 1A engines and equipped with Airbus’ Helionix avionics suite, the ACH160 has a top cruise speed of 155 knots, 460-NM range and is capable of seating up to 10 passengers. According to Airbus, the rotorcraft’s design includes 68 new patents along with featuring a canted Fenestron and sound-reducing Blue Edge rotor blades. The ACH160 is available in Line, Line with Lounge package and Exclusive versions, each of which offer different levels of customization.