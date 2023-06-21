Daher Announces New Innovation Stimulus Branded As ‘Imagineering’

Citing industry challenges involving decarbonization, managing weakened supply chains and navigating international socio-political tension, among others, today (June 20) Daher announced a new initiative at the Paris Air Show branded as: “Imagineering by Daher.” Drawing on encouraging results with the DaherLab project started in 2014, Daher rolls out Imagineering by Daher as its next-generation “open innovation program.” It is built on five key imperatives, according to the company: Explore, Connect, Test, Scale and Communicate.

Stakeholders will systematically validate each project, assessing in detail its financial and environmental impact. Daher said some already-completed projects have reduced energy consumption in industrial buildings by up to 25 percent, using an artificial intelligence platform developed by startup Kipsum. Another initiative led to recycling glass wool scraps from aeronautical insulation blankets.

Citing the need for the new corporate innovation platform with Imagineering by Daher, Sébastien Leroy, director of open innovation, said, “The DaherLab allowed us to explore new technology and product usage trends while running more than 100 projects during the past 10 years that tested potential solutions in real-world conditions. But in today’s fast-changing economic and ecological landscape, we need to set new industrial sector ambitions in responding earlier to emerging challenges, working collectively on restarting projects, and accelerating the industrial rollout of innovations by strengthening the links between Daher and its innovative ecosystems.”