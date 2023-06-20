Tecnam Adds A New Engine-Choice Option For P2012 Buyers

Tecnam P2012 Traveller and Sentinel buyers may now choose between Brand “C” and Brand “L” for their engines. The company announced today (June 20) it is now making the popular fixed-gear, light twin available with a pair of turbocharged Continental GTSIO-520-S piston engines. The currently installed Lycoming TEO-540 C1A will continue to be available, as well. Both powerplants are rated at 375 horsepower.

The newly available Continental will be paired with constant-speed three-blade MT-Prop propellers, while the Lycoming will continue to drive its four-blade props from the same manufacturer. Both engines will also be available on Tecnam’s Sentinel special-missions variant of the P2012.

Francesco Sferra, P2012 sales and business development manager and experimental test pilot, said, “The GTSIO-520-S option widens the Traveller and Sentinel engine choice offering a traditional alternative for all those pilots and operators [who prefer] conventional throttles, propeller levers, and mixture controls for an intuitive and established piston engine feel.”

“Adding an engine option such as the Continental 520 series,” said Giovanni Pascale, Tecnam’s managing director, “offers new opportunities to operators to tailor their P2012 fleet according to their peculiar heritage, missions and needs.”