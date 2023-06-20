Short Final: Reading Level

We were at 7,000 feet, in and out of clouds, destination a VFR-only airport. Thinking it might be hard to get below the clouds as we continued toward our destination, given the controllers’ MVA, and knowing there was a reasonable ceiling beneath the clouds now that we were past the mountains, I cancelled IFR and spiraled down through the next big hole, staying with ATC for flight following.

Another aircraft relayed a frequency change to us, since we’d dropped below the previous controller’s radio coverage.

Me, on the new frequency: “NorCal Approach, Mooney 2FR, 3,500, how do you read?”

Approach: “Mooney 2FR, NorCal Approach. About 10th grade level.”

Alan M.