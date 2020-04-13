EAA Cancels Air Academy

While the big show of AirVenture is still officially on, EAA has canceled its series of youth summer camps for 2020. Last week, the association announced that the Air Academy sessions would be canceled and that participants signed up for this year’s events could “reserve a place in the 2021 Air Academy,” EAA said. “While this was an enormously difficult decision and is a disappointment to us all, the health and safety or our campers and a fulfilling camp experience were our priorities for the young people involved.”
The Air Academy is made up of several layers of summer camp, from basic model building and practice building an aircraft wing (for 12- and 13-year-olds), an intermediate level for those 14 and 15 years old, up to an advanced camp for ages 16-18 that includes actual flight experience. All camps take place in and around the EAA headquarters in Oshkosh.
EAA has at least a couple of weeks before having to make a hard decision on whether AirVenture takes place this year, either on the original July 20-26 dates or later in the summer.
Wise decision for the welfare of the Air Academy participants. I hope the same consideration is given to Airventure.
“Prudence is an attitude that keeps life safe, but does not often make it happy.”
Samuel Johnson
I hope Airventure goes on as planned. Allowing pilots, vendors, attendee’s, volunteers to make up their own minds as FREE THINKING adults. Time to let people make up their own minds about what to and what not to attend.
“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” B Franklin
In this situation with Covid-19…”I hope Airventure goes on as planned. Allowing pilots, vendors, attendee’s, volunteers to make up their own minds as FREE THINKING adults. Time to let people make up their own minds about what to and what not to attend”…comment and subsequent Ben Franklin quote transcends the political affecting the potential physical health of me, my family, my neighborhood, my geographical region, and state.
Louisiana, NY, NJ, IL, FL, etc., became Covid-19 epicenters because many FREE THINKING adults exercised their constitutional rights to assemble, gather, and ignore inconvenient but sorely needed health practices, namely social distancing. Many took a political platform, including using out-of-context founding father’s political quotes to justify poor judgement and behavior that flew in the face of a simple, well known and proven, scientific fact. Others simply did not care.
Strict social distancing will have to implemented and cooperatively done to buy the necessary time for current therapies and a future vaccines to be developed. Strict social distancing is an inconvenient truth that buys time so as to not overwhelm our hospitals including the ability to provide emergency and routine services outside of Covid-19 infections. None of this was new news then or now. Louisiana took it to another level of irresponsibility by hosting Mardi Gras in the face of the growing, overwhelming health crisis already taking place in NY. Less than a month later, they too are an epicenter of Covid-19 disease. FL’s beaches were filled with Spring Break revelers, taking their infections back to their homes all over the country, with a large concentration in the midwest, upper-midwest, and the northeast coast adding to the already chaotic scene in NY,NJ, and CT. Plus sowed the seeds of infection in areas previously unaffected.
The problem is, those decisions by those “FREE THINKING adults” affected the health and in some cases, contributed to the death of people who did not participate, nor sanction, or have any choice in those FREE THINKING adults decisions. For me, with a daughter-in-law RN handling these cases face to face, in person, in the front lines with Covid-19 infected patients, as a result, makes it more personal to say the least. Add to this scene, 42% of those infected have no symptoms, meaning without testing to see who is actually infected, any EAA Air Academy or Oshkosh attendee will be in close proximity to a completely unknown quantity of infected, highly contagious participants.
Considering the age demographics of the average EAA member and Oshkosh attendee, it is abundantly clear to me that Oshkosh AirVenture 2020 could be a future Covid-19 breeding ground with a very disproportionately high Covid-19 fatality rate as a result.
It’s one thing to assemble in fighting the cause of “taxation without representation”. But use that platform to justify irresponsible behavior under the label of FREE THINKING adults exercising their constitutional rights affecting the freedom, health, and literally life of so many others is, in my mind, pure selfishness.
I am sure, when one is suffering in a crowded ICU with a ventilator aiding one’s already labored breathing, there is little comfort from hearing those immortal political words of Benjamin Franklin “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
Jim H,
You then have no idea what H1N1 did to this country and we didn’t lock it down. The Models haven’t been proven out (with SD built in) with deaths and beds, etc. In fact so far much less than H1N1. There was no vaccine for H1N1 for 7 months from when the epidemic started and YET, NOPE, we didn’t shut down the entire country. People go sick, ME!!!! People made decisions based on it and life went on.
I wholeheartedly disagree with this protectionist mind set, like, you will protect us all from the bad sick people, and that we can’t move forward until there is no virus, or no sick people. Has NEVER HAPPENED in the history of the country and shouldn’t have happened now.
I hope EAA goes on and, you, have the choice to stay away and since you now have used typical scare tactics anyone who is worried can stay away. I assume you’re not impacted by the economic slow down and shut down, either you’re retired or not effected. Good for you, bad for everyone one else while people preach to us how “we have to do our part” and get arrested for not wearing a mask, or riding a bus, or visiting our family, or whatever. Time to move on and get back to work and flying, and EAA.