EAA Ultralight And LSA Council Names New Chairman

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Ultralight and Light-Sport Aircraft (ULSAC) Council has named Jim Pfarr as its new chairman. A U.S. Air Force veteran with more than 1,300 hours of navigator time logged in C-130 and C-141 aircraft, Pfarr has also served as president and vice president of EAA Ultralight Chapter 1 and as a Civil Air Patrol liaison officer. He will take over from Mark Solper, who has chaired the council for the last three years.

“Jim’s diverse leadership background and avid interest in grassroots flying is a real asset to the Ultralight/Light-Sport Aircraft Council,” said Rick Larsen, EAA vice president of communities and member programming. “Ultralight and light-sport aircraft flying offer a wonderfully fun, simple, and affordable way to be engaged in flight and the council will help EAA preserve that accessibility, as well as enhance programs and activities that will focus on safety and fun for our members.”

The ULSAC’s mission is to “promote participation and preserve the privileges of the ultralight and light-sport communities” along with “promoting safe practices and methodologies in the flying, designing, construction, testing and maintenance of Ultralight and Light-Sport aircraft.” In addition, the council is tasked with providing advice, analysis and assistance to EAA in matters regarding ultralight and light-sport aircraft. It consists of five to seven members appointed by EAA’s president.