Young Eagles Program Flies 49,000 Young People In 2022

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has taken more than 49,000 young people on free introductory flights via its Young Eagles program this year. The flights were provided by 4,078 volunteer pilots, 1,159 of whom joined the program in 2022. EAA further noted that 93 pilots have completed its 30 for 30 challenge, flying at least 30 youths in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Young Eagles program.

“We are thrilled to see an increase in the number of pilots looking to help inspire the next generation of aviators,” said EAA Eagles program manager David Leiting. “For pilots, the rewards of flying Young Eagles are immeasurable. The only way we get more young people involved in aviation is to have more pilots participate, so the open invitation is always there.”

The Young Eagles program is designed to introduce youths ages 8 to 17 to aviation by giving them their first ride in an airplane for free with volunteer member-pilots. Launched in 1992, the program has provided nearly 2.3 million introductory flights to date. As previously reported by AVweb, EAA Young Eagles passed another milestone last month with more than 100,000 young people enrolling in the Sporty’s Pilot Shop Learn to Fly Course following their Young Eagles flights.