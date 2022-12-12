Polls & QuizzesPoll: If NASA Had Let You, Would You Have Ridden Orion Around The Moon?By Editorial Staff - Published: December 11, 2022 Updated: December 13, 20220PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Poll: If NASA Had Let You, Would You Have Ridden Orion Around The Moon? In a New York minute. I'd wait a few flights. No way. I'll watch the video. Other ΔEach week, we poll the savviest aviators on the World Wide Web (that’s you) on a topic of interest to the flying community. Share your opinion by participating in our current poll.