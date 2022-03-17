Embraer Launches Educational Partnership Program

Embraer has introduced a new program that will offer scholarships, program grants and internship opportunities designed to “to inspire and recruit students into aviation careers.” According to Embraer, the Educational Partnership Program (EPP) will initially focus on six as-of-yet-unidentified schools with aviation training programs. The program will be run by the Embraer Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization established by Embraer in 2017.

“As one of the leading companies in the aerospace industry, Embraer is invariably focused on innovation and education,” said Embraer Foundation head Monica Newman McCluney. “Education has always been at the core of our social responsibility initiatives and our new program reinforces that commitment—not only to inspiring youth through aviation, but to developing a high-performing and diverse talent pipeline.”

As part of EPP, Embraer will send representatives to visit each school in addition to providing academic support and advice on aviation curriculums. For schools close enough, hands-on training programs and on-site visits to Embraer’s campus in Melbourne, Florida, will also be part of the program. Embraer says EPP is the first of several new programs aimed at providing scholarships, grants and employee volunteer hours to high schools, technical colleges and universities in the U.S.