Continental Aerospace Technologies Names New CEO

Continental Aerospace Technologies announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Karen Hong as its new president and CEO. Hong has been serving as the company’s interim CEO since September 2021, following the departure of former CEO Robert Stoppek. Hong’s new position is effective immediately.

“I am incredibly proud to lead this global team and organization into the future of general aviation,” said Hong. “As we look forward, I am thrilled about our product and technology opportunities as we transition into our state-of-the-art manufacturing to further enrich our customer’s experience. These opportunities, along with the support of our remarkable team, valued customers, and partners will solidify our position as the first choice in general aviation power.”

Prior to her appointment as interim CEO, Hong held the position of chief financial officer (CFO) at Continental. She has also worked for companies including Chrysler Automotive, now Stellantis, and Joyson Safety Systems. According to Continental, Hong brings more than 25 years of experience to the position and has “developed business strategies and implemented crossfunctional disciplinaries while overseeing international business units as well as Finance, IT, and ERM groups” during her time with the company.