Eviation Reveals Alice Production Configuration

Electric aircraft developer Eviation has unveiled the production configuration for its all-electric Alice aircraft. The Alice is powered by two magniX magni650 electric propulsion units, equipped with a single-volume, high-energy density battery system “made from currently available battery cells” and outfitted with a Honeywell fly-by-wire system. The aircraft will be capable of carrying nine passengers and two crew.

“Sharing our production Alice design is a special day for Eviation and our partners. It also represents a final step in our iterative journey toward Alice’s first flight,” said Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay. “Electric aviation will continue to open up new possibilities for affordable, sustainable regional travel around the world. Alice is poised to turn that possibility into reality soon.”

According to Eviation, it is on track to fly the Alice for the first time later this year. The aircraft is expected to have a top cruise speed of 220 knots, 440 NM range and payload of 2,500 pounds. Eviation is aiming to have Alice certified and ready to enter service in 2024.