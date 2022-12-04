FAA Nomination Pushed To 2023

Hearings to confirm Phil Washington as the new FAA administrator won’t b held until early in the New Year according to various reports. The delay times out Washington’s nomination by the Biden administration but Sen. Maria Cantwell told Reuters she expects him to be renominated and subsequently confirmed. “There wasn’t enough time to meet with him and get him to the floor,” Cantwell said.
Washington’s nomination has come under criticism on a couple of fronts. Other than a year as CEO of Denver International Airport, Washington has no aviation experience. His background is in urban transit and in that role in L.A. he became embroiled in a corruption investigation involving his former boss that included being named in a search warrant. Acting Administrator Billy Nolen has been overseeing a busy time at the FAA since former Administrator Steve Dickson resigned last March to spend more time with his family and is expected to continue as Acting Administrator.
Sounds like Nolen might be a better pick. Already doing the job, in a difficult time. Why don’t they nominate him?
Does not meet an objective.
It’s odd, when AvWeb initially announced this appointment, there was a rash of ill-considered comments, however I reserved judgment and spent some time to research Mr. Washington’s experience and demonstrated skills and then I provided fellow readers an objective, impartial overview of his career, background, and education for other readers to make their own assessment.
I posted a comment that provided no analysis but simply stated info he’d previously provided in his LinkedIn, or in his CV for previous positions, or in interviews. I made no opinion, or broad generalizations, just the facts that Prof. Google and LexisNexis can give anyone in 20 minutes of work.
My summary said exactly the same thing as the first two sentences of Russ’ second paragraph, but for some reason I was not allowed to present these facts. Again, I presented no impassioned ill-informed bigoted raging diatribe, I calmly stated the public record facts of his background.
My post was unceremoniously deleted in 10 minutes. For some reason, when I said the plain facts, it was immediately flagged as uncivil, disrespectful, racist, misogynist, classist, ableist, classism xenophobic, cisgenderism, shadist, sizeist, imperialist, and probably many more -isims.
Evidently when Russ reads something off the AP wire, objective facts are now allowed to be posted on AvWeb, but when a reader does it months earlier, it’s spewing hate and needs to be purged immediately. Not sure if I’m even allowed to point this out, so this post is also probably not going to be around too long.
We cannot comment on a person that has no experience and fails to have the skill set to be an Administrator because it’s a fact. In today’s journalistic world only fiction is fact. AvWeb needs to spend less time judging others opinions and more time researching facts and then reporting them accurately. Otherwise, people will just delete your emails and move on.