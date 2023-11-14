Fire Wrecks Four Aircraft At Greenville Downtown Airport

A charter operator in South Carolina has likely been hard hit by an early morning fire in its hangar. Authorities say at least four aircraft in the hangar owned by Special Services Corporation at Greenville Downtown Airport were destroyed by the fire, which was first noticed about 3 a.m. The company lists five aircraft for hire on its Web site, including a Cirrus SR22, King Air 200, Piper Mirage, Cessna Ultra and Cessna Encore. It’s not clear which, if any of those aircraft were wrecked.

According to Fox News, the Greenville City Fire Department was called to the scene just before 4 a.m. and found the hangar, which has also been described as a warehouse, engulfed in flame with roof partially collapsed. A city spokesman told the TV station the building was used for aircraft maintenance. The fire was extinguished but the wreckage removal was delayed until the arrival of heavy equipment. Normal operations continued at the airport.