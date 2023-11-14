Whitaker Gets NextGen Marching Orders From GAO

Recently confirmed FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker has received his first assignment from the Government Accountability Office, and he should be familiar with the subject matter. The GAO says Whitaker should get cracking on the NextGen air navigation modernization program. Whitaker was in charge of the program as the assistant administrator from 2013 to 2016. The GAO said the program has eaten up $14 billion so far but progress is lagging. “In recent years, FAA has had mixed success in meeting program milestones, largely due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the GAO said in a detailed report on NextGen.
The GAO notes some successes, including establishment of digital communications systems at some towers, but that it didn’t meet its goal of getting the updates into 20 towers by 2021 and is still eight short of that goal. But while staffing and other issues related to COVID account for some of the stalled progress, the GAO said better management is needed to get the job done. All four of its recommendations are directed at Whitaker and lay out what he needs to do to get the program back on track. The goal is to transition to satellite-based navigation services and digital communications throughout the system, and the FAA says it will cost $35 billion by 2030.
“FAA says it will cost $35 million” ?
Corrected
That’s going to be hard to do since they have already spent $14 BILLION.
“Satellite based navigation services.” Uh Oh! Just when everyone spent a lot of $$$ to put ground based ADS-B in their airplanes, NOW, they’ll spring dual diversity systems on us (like Canada) by … 2030? Great 🙁 OH well … by then, EAGLE fuel will ruin all of our engines so there won’t be many ‘old’ GA airplanes OR pilots left.
Another bonanza for Avionic manufacturers and installation shops, but a bust for users.
I believe that’s referring to gps, not ads-b. In other words, ditch the VORs already! (No endorsement of this position is implied.)
I think you’re right. But, as we have seen, GPS is very easy to disrupt and I’m keeping both my VOR/ILS and my ADF. As for Sat based nav services, the FAA won’t even give us the north shore of Lake Erie charts any more where a lot of Detroit to east coast traffic flies.
If they do go antenna diversity, I will, sigh, have to upgrade the Lynx 9000, which is a top antenna and a software switch.
We’re going to need affordable inertial nav, or something comparable. The number of VORs flagged in NOTAMs as “not maintained” or “out of service” is huge, and GPS is not only easy to disrupt but is in fact often being disrupted by our own security services.
Electronics are much cheaper. Maybe this can be the next phase of “Experimental/LSA” avionics capability?
As of 11/14/2023 there are 935 active VOR sites in the FAA domain. Some have RCOs and TAC capabilities. I do not think they will be ditched anytime soon as they are needed as a backup nav system to GPS in case of outages or interference or their need for certain flight procedures.
Yeah, Larry, I picked up on that as well. While they may have been referring to more GPS based navigation capabilities, a satellite diversity ADS-B system would help fill in some of the gaps that exist in the ground-based system in the western US. So I would not be surprised if that gets pulled into the plans as well. If the deadline turns out to be 2030, I will probably be too old to fly by then, so whomever buys my Cardinal will be stuck with that bill (assuming we actually have an “approved” fuel by then). 😒