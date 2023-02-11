Five Hurt When Bus Collides With Aircraft At LAX

A bizarre collision between a passenger bus and an American Airlines jet at Los Angeles International Airport Friday night injured five people, sending four to the hospital. The aircraft was being towed on a taxiway in the South Complex to a remote parking spot. News reports describe the crash as “slow speed,” but it’s not entirely clear whether the bus struck the tug or vice versa.

The tug driver was taken to the hospital and was listed in what reports said was “moderate” condition, and the bus driver and two passengers were reported in fair condition. Airport officials said the sole person aboard the aircraft was treated at the scene but declined a hospital trip. A statement from Los Angeles World Airports said: “The aircraft that was being towed from a gate to a remote parking location made physical contact with a bus traveling on the south side of the LAX airfield. Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and treated about five people at the scene (a tug driver plus bus passengers). There is no major operational disruption at LAX.”