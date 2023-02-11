Top Letters And Comments, February 10, 2023

FAA Calls On Laser Manufacturers To Add Warning Labels

When I was flying for an airline several years ago (I’m now retired) we were hit with a green laser. Not fun. Luckily we were not hit in the eyes, but it could have been very harmful.

Rik C.

Last year I was on short final in Cologne (B767 Captain) and got hit directly in the left eye. By the time I taxied to parking, I couldn’t not see well out of it and it felt like I had scratched my cornea. That ended my flying that evening and I had to make a trip to the hospital along with my FO.

I had macular damage from the A-hole that lasered us. These lasers are not joke and can do damage.

Scott F.

“The agency … issued $120,000 in laser strike fines in 2021, a year that saw a record 9,723 laser strikes reported.”

So out of 9,723 reports, only around 10 people (120,000/11,000) were actually charged. And they were probably only charged because they did it multiple times, so possibly fewer than 10 people, or less than a 10th of 1% of all violators.

Gary B.

EAA Ray Aviation Scholarship Marks 300 Pilots

Thank you to the Ray family! Our chapter has had one Ray Scholar so far. He soloed on his 16th birthday in 2020 and passed his Private Pilot practical exam on his 17th birthday. He recently passed his instrument check ride, and is now working on his Commercial Certificate. Yes, he is passionate about aviation, and the Ray Scholarship was instrumental in helping him achieve his dreams. Thanks, too, to Lightspeed for the great headset!

Bill M.

Great program. We are on our fourth Scholar.

Joe P.

EMB 110 Marks 50 Years In Operation

Delightful aircraft- My Regional Carrier that I was with, had them (EMB-100, EMB-120RT’s, EMB-120-ER’s) in the 1980’s and 1990’s. They proved to be rugged and dependable. Good ships.

Frank T.

I’m normally immune to motion/airsickness but my one time in a Bandeirante flying from Lafayette, Louisiana to DFW caused me to get queasy due to the aircraft vibrations which surprised me. Just as it became unbearable, we landed. I will never fly in one again, ever.

Richard B.

