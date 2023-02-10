Unidentified Object Shot Down Off Alaska Described As Cylindrical (Updated)

ABC News is reporting the object shot down off Alaska Friday was “cylindrical” and “silverish grey.” Citing unnamed sources, the network said they described it as “floating” which seems to be supported by official accounts of it lacking any propulsion or maneuvering capability. Chief ABC News Correspondent Martha Raddatz quoted her source as skating around whether the object was a balloon. “All I say is that it wasn’t ‘flying’ with any sort of propulsion, so if that is ‘balloon-like’ well — we just don’t have enough at this point.”

One of two F-22s that intercepted the object shot it down with a Sidewinder missile. It was flying about 40,000 feet above Prudhoe Bay on Friday morning. In an announcement at the White House, spokesman John Kirby said the object was “the size of a small car” it fell onto the frozen surface of U.S. waters. A recovery mission is under way. President Joe Biden ordered the action. Kirby said it presented a “reasonable threat” to civilian air traffic.

The object was first spotted late Thursday. “We do not know who owns it, whether it’s state owned or corporate owned or privately owned,” he said. Although a fighter approached the object and determined it was not occupied, Kirby did not describe it or say what it was. He did say the debris field from the object was much smaller than that left by the high-altitude balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina last weekend.