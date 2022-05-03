Florida’s Up Up And Away Balloon Fest Expecting Record Crowds

With the Sun ‘n Fun grounds barely recovered from last month’s fly-in, the site will host the Up Up and Away Florida Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival this weekend (May 6 – 8). Operated by Up Up and Away, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the event will include early morning and late afternoon mass ascensions, tethered balloon rides, a car show, helicopter rides, kid zones, vendors and live music from 10 live bands throughout the site.

The balloon rides, $20, are available by reservation with the balloon pilots prior to the event. The custom car show takes place on Sunday. “Family activities and entertainment from Space Adventures Thrill Show, Squawk, The Amazing Bird Show, and more make this a festival for all ages,” according to Up Up and Away.

The annual event is put on as an educational and community exposition for residents and visitors. It also enables partner nonprofit organizations “to raise funds and awareness for their own programs and services by participating in the support and operations of the festival.” Up Up and Away Festival expects to host more than 35,000 attendees at what it touts as the largest balloon show in Florida.