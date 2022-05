A while back we were transitioning Omaha’s airspace, and heard the following:

Omaha: “American 123, climb and maintain 10,000, one zero thousand.”

American 123: “One zero thousand. Your timing was stupendous, I was just picking up the mic to ask for higher.”

Omaha: “Actually, the clearance just came in from Center.”

After several unrelated calls, Omaha: “American 123, contact the stupendous controllers at Minneapolis Center, 119.6.”

Verne Wiese

Beavercreek, Ohio