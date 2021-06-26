Four Dead In Balloon Crash

Four people are dead and one is in critical condition after a hot air balloon touched powerlines and crashed in Albuquerque early Saturday. Witnesses told local media the balloon brushed the powerlines about 7 a.m., knocking at least one down. An image by a bystander showed the envelope collapsed before the gondola separated from the envelope and fell about 100 feet to the median of a street in the city’s west end. It burst into flame after impact and bystanders screamed for fire extinguishers to put the blaze out.

The victims have not been identified but two men, including the pilot, and two women died. No information was released on the injured person. The envelope floated away after the accident and fell on a roof in a residential area. About 13,000 people were without power because of the accident.