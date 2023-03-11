GA Awards Winners Announced

The General Aviation Awards (GAA) has announced its honorees for 2023: Bob Raskey, CFI of the Year; Bill Ross, Aviation Technician of the Year; and Dennis Miller, FAA Safety Team of the Year. “These important, historic awards highlight the critical role played by accomplished individuals in building a culture solidly based on aviation safety and education,” said Board Chair Sandya Narayanswami. The awards will be formally presented at AirVenture 2023 in Oshkosh.

Raskey, of Ponce Inlet, Florida, is a Boeing 777 captain and has 40 years of experience as a pilot. He’s been an instructor and examiner on airplanes, helicopters, warbirds and experimental aircraft. Ross, of Irvington, Alabama, is head of product support for Superior Air Parts and earned his Inspection Authorization in 2016. Miller has been a FAASTeam member since 2016 and has been a pilot and instructor since 1979.