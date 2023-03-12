Sun ‘n Fun: Big Grounds Changes

Sun ‘n Fun 2023 gets underway in a couple of weeks and organizers have made major changes to the fly-in experience. In this video, Sun ‘n Fun’s Gene Conrad explains that the show has shuffled some things around, including new parking and camping areas and combining homebuilt parking and camping in one area. GA parking has been moved further east and a new area called The Island co-locates services campers and pilots will want, including stores and food outlets. Also, campers can arrange for grocery deliveries from off-site, saving the hassle of driving or walking. A new food and beverage facility will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

For more info on parking and trams, see this video. And for additional information on programs, see this video. Also, very important: Buy your parking pass online for $10; it’s $20 if bought at the gate.