Top Letters And Comments, March 10, 2023

New Study Looks At Why Pilots Withhold Health Information

I’ve been a physician for 36 years, a pilot 25 years, and an AME 22 years so I have something to bring to the conversation.

I took the survey and I do not think it will bring valuable information, but perhaps a follow up will.

I think more pilots have died or suffered medical catastrophes due to reluctance to jeopardize their medicals than have been ‘helped’ by an adversarial government bureaucratic system of certification.

William

There are many potentially disqualifying conditions that trap pilots, some of whom know some of them and others who find out the hard way. There are also misunderstandings about those conditions within the pilot community. But, the alphabet organizations could help if they just would. Publish a list of conditions and options, so we can make proper decisions.

Sleep apnea = disqualification?

Diabetes = disqualification?

Anti-depressants = disqualification?

Hypertension = disqualification?

What should be widely available is a site where each common specifically potentially disqualifying issue is explained, and what options are available and potential consequences. Some feared conditions that if left untreated can lead to serious conditions, especially with age. Uncontrolled high blood pressure = kidney disease. But one can take certain BP meds without disqualification. If we know the facts, we could make safer decisions and maybe avoid FAA interference.

Dale

Poll: Should An FAA Administrator Be Required To Be A Pilot