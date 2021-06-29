GAMA Announces 2021 Design Challenge Winners

A team from Tukwila, Washington’s Raisbeck Aviation High School has been named the winner of the 2021 General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) Aviation Design Challenge. Around 50 schools from 26 states participated in the competition, which is held annually with the goal of promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in U.S. high schools. Second place was awarded to a team from The Pennington School in Pennington, New Jersey.

“We are extremely proud of the work done by the winning teams from Raisbeck Aviation High School and The Pennington School,” said GAMA President Pete Bunce. “Their submissions showed a sophisticated grasp of aircraft design for accomplishing an important and timely simulated mission—delivering COVID-19 vaccines to a remote area.”

For the competition, teams completed GAMA’s six-week “Fly to Learn” curriculum (PDF) then modified an aircraft for a specific mission profile using X-Plane-powered software. The contest concluded with a virtual fly-off where designs are judged on factors such as aerodynamics and performance. This year’s prize package for the winning team includes a general aviation manufacturing experience at CubCrafters, tours of GAMA member company facilities in the Seattle area, and demonstration flight opportunities. The second-place team will receive a two-day Redbird Flight Simulations STEM Lab Camp.