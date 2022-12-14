Update: Garmin Receives G5000 EASA Approval For Citation Excel/XLS

Garmin announced today (Dec. 13) that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has granted approval for its G5000 flight deck in the Citation Excel/Citation XLS. Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing, said, “Since the program certification three years ago, well over 100 Excel and XLS aircraft have committed to upgrading with G5000. Working alongside EASA, we are thrilled to bring this complete flight deck solution to the European market and further expand the G5000 upgrade program for the Citation Excel and Citation XLS fleet.”

The G5000 Citation Excel/XLS integrated flight deck has three landscape-oriented flight displays with split-screen capability, so pilots can view maps, charts, checklists, TAWS, TCAS, flight plan information and weather all at a glance. Geo-referenced electronic charts and Garmin SafeTaxi airport diagrams are available for display on all three screens.

The G5000 offered for the Citation Excel/XLS has a digital Automatic Flight Control System (AFCS), as well as standard-equipment Emergency Descent Mode (EDM), which the autopilot can trigger should the aircraft lose pressurization.

Also included as an optional feature for the upgrade package is underspeed protection (USP). That allows the autopilot to assist with airspeed management, and also enables coupled go-arounds. The upgrade also includes an integrated Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out component, certified as rule-compliant by the FAA and EASA.