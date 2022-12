I was talking to New York Approach when I heard the following:

GrayRider 5 (NY State Police): “Albany Approach, GrayRider 5. Change of mission. That plane in the water, well it’s confirmed as a float plane, so it’s now direct to Deer Park for Gray Rider 5.”

Apparently they were under the mistaken impression that an airplane had landed on the water after an emergency.

