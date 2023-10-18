Gogo 5G Spreads To Canada, Alaska

Gogo announced its first Canadian fleet customer for its 5G in-flight connectivity service at NBAA-BACE on Tuesday. Airsprint Private Aviation, a leading Canadian fractional operator, will equip its fleet of Cessna Citation CJ3+ and Embraer bizjets to Gogo 5G immediately. “We strive to provide the highest level of service, and we are always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance our fractional owners’ experience—seamless inflight connectivity (IFC) from Gogo was an easy decision,” said James Elian, President & CEO of AirSprint. “Gogo’s 5G system will allow us to provide the best-in-class IFC our owners expect.”

Gogo 5G will deliver download speeds of about 25 Mbps on average while Airsprint’s planes cover some of the most rugged and remote landscapes on the planet. In covering Canada, Gogo 5G also stretches to Alaska and is the only air-to-ground company in business aviation to do so.