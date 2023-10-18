STOL P2012 Deliveries In January

Tecnam says the STOL version of its P2012 Traveller twin will be certified by the end of this year and deliveries will begin in January. In a news release at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas, the company said the test aircraft has met or exceeded performance expectations and is ready to serve the remote and challenging runways for which it was designed. “Addressing the needs of a market niche that has been underdeveloped and unsupported for decades, Tecnam once again provides a solution for operators seeking a modern, spacious, comfortable, safe yet stylish aircraft with outstanding STOL capabilities for their business,” the company said.

With a few exceptions, the market for STOL commercial aircraft is filled with decades-old designs that get the job done but are typically noisy and uncomfortable. Tecnam says its new plane has airliner-type creature comforts for the nine passengers including heat and air conditioning, charging ports, reading lights and, yes, cupholders. Up front there’s a full G1000Xi avionics with a GFC 700 autopilot and synthetic vision. With a payload of 2830 pounds it’s off the runway in 1035 feet and lands in 740 feet, courtesy of an extra 8.5 feet of wing and Continental GSIO-520-S engines instead of the Lycoming TEO-540-C1As in the Traveller. It’s quickly convertable to cargo or special mission configurations. Existing P2012 pilots do not need a new type rating.