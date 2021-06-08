Great Niece To Celebrate Centenary Of Bessie Coleman’s Pilot License

On June 15, Gigi Coleman, great niece of legendary aviator Bessie Coleman, will be at the EAA Aviation Museum dressed in vintage aviation attire to celebrate the 100-year anniversary, to the day, of Bessie earning her pilot’s license. Bessie Coleman was both the first African-American woman and first Native American—man or woman—to earn a pilot’s license.
During two presentations at the museum’s Founders’ Wing (at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.), Gigi Coleman will discuss her great aunt’s life and ambition to fly. According to EAA, her passion for aviation stemmed in part from her brother John, who noted that, in France, women could fly. At the presentations, Gigi Coleman will discuss how Bessie moved to France, got her license, and ultimately performed as an airshow pilot.
Ron Connolly, Director of the EAA Aviation Museum, said, “The ability to have Gigi Coleman come speak on behalf of her great aunt Bessie Coleman is especially important because it encourages individuals to go out and achieve their dreams. Bessie’s achievements show that people are capable of many great things if they set their mind to it.”
Celebrate the fact that anyone with money could learn to fly? Not much has changed.
You apparently don’t know the story of Queen Bess. She was a manicurist in Chicago when she raised the money to travel to France to learn to fly, since nobody in the U. S. would take on a black woman student.
So what have you done lately?
Excellent retort Stephan. After reading so much antisocial rhetoric in the comments section of virtually every article of AvWeb I it’s easy to lose faith in humanity. Good to know there are still some rational folk here.
Pretty much everything in 1920 aviation was difficult, dangerous, and a “first”. Unfortunately many of the self- promoters in that era ended up dying during their stunts.
Good to hear from you, Stephan. Hope all is well.
The story goes that she had an older brother who told her she couldn’t do it – which can be a powerful motivator…
The story of a person overcoming obstacles to become a pilot…..it is what we aviators are about.
She was an historic figure and an inspiration for many young women who followed here. She died way too young doing what she loved.
Yes dangerous, one female pilot survived a crash so stopped doing stunts.
Coleman had three firsts before the grandparents of today’s collectivists were born – she just wanted to fly.
She died from botched maintenance, a wrench jammed controls of an airplane she was a passenger in.
Well, dying a very horrible and early death certainly erases the “encouragement” factor for most women. I applaud anyone for trying to fly, ride high speed motorcycles or base jump; however, becoming a statistic of high risk behavior hardly makes the more risk-adverse women of that era want to be a pilot.