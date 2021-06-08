Great Niece To Celebrate Centenary Of Bessie Coleman’s Pilot License

Mark Phelps
On June 15, Gigi Coleman, great niece of legendary aviator Bessie Coleman, will be at the EAA Aviation Museum dressed in vintage aviation attire to celebrate the 100-year anniversary, to the day, of Bessie earning her pilot’s license. Bessie Coleman was both the first African-American woman and first Native American—man or woman—to earn a pilot’s license.

During two presentations at the museum’s Founders’ Wing (at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.), Gigi Coleman will discuss her great aunt’s life and ambition to fly. According to EAA, her passion for aviation stemmed in part from her brother John, who noted that, in France, women could fly. At the presentations, Gigi Coleman will discuss how Bessie moved to France, got her license, and ultimately performed as an airshow pilot.

Ron Connolly, Director of the EAA Aviation Museum, said, “The ability to have Gigi Coleman come speak on behalf of her great aunt Bessie Coleman is especially important because it encourages individuals to go out and achieve their dreams. Bessie’s achievements show that people are capable of many great things if they set their mind to it.”

  2. You apparently don’t know the story of Queen Bess. She was a manicurist in Chicago when she raised the money to travel to France to learn to fly, since nobody in the U. S. would take on a black woman student.

    So what have you done lately?

  6. Yes dangerous, one female pilot survived a crash so stopped doing stunts.

    Coleman had three firsts before the grandparents of today’s collectivists were born – she just wanted to fly.

      • Well, dying a very horrible and early death certainly erases the “encouragement” factor for most women. I applaud anyone for trying to fly, ride high speed motorcycles or base jump; however, becoming a statistic of high risk behavior hardly makes the more risk-adverse women of that era want to be a pilot.