Honda Aircraft Adds Dedicated Aircraft Maintenance Service Program

Last week at the NBAA-BACE event in Las Vegas, Honda Aircraft unveiled its Aircraft Maintenance Services (AMS) program, described as “a customer-centric service solution designed to make HondaJet ownership effortless while offering owners greater control and predictability over maintenance demands.” Eligible exclusively to HondaJet owners already enrolled in the company’s Flight Ready Service Plans, AMS is now available, beginning with U.S. based N-registered HondaJets, according to Honda Aircraft.

Features of the AMS program include: “aircraft on ground” (AOG support) from a dedicated 24/7 maintenance manager; upgrades/modification (scheduling and tracking); value retention—scheduling aircraft detailing; scheduled maintenance tracking and scheduling; unscheduled maintenance support; pilot services support (relocation); service-bulletin (SB) and airworthiness-directive (AD) support; and consolidated billing services.

Luis Jimenez, division director of customer service at Honda Aircraft, said, “Our top priority remains customer satisfaction, a value that starts with your HondaJet purchase and extends throughout the life of the aircraft. The AMS program further solidifies this commitment as the HondaJet fleet continues to grow.”