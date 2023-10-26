New Jersey-Based National Guard F-16s Deploy To Middle East

Air & Space Forces website reported yesterday (Oct. 24) that more U.S. Air Force F-16s have arrived at undisclosed bases in the Middle East. Fighting Falcons from the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron—known as the Jersey Devils—have become the sixth fighter squadron to deploy to the region in response to concern over region-wide escalation of the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict.

According to the military news outlet, a senior USAF official told reporters on Monday, “What has happened in the last several days is efforts by Iran and Iran proxy forces to seek to escalate this conflict.” According to a press release from Air Forces Central (AFCENT), the addition of more multi-role fighters to the region will “provide flexible options to coalition leaders directing air operations throughout the Middle East, including contingency response capabilities and deterrence mission.”

The release also noted that the New Jersey contingent is the third squadron of F-16s AFCENT now operates, along with two A-10 squadrons and an F-15E squadron, as well as “several strategic airlift, aerial refueling, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms.”

AFCENT commander Lt. General Alexus G. Grynkewich said, “Air National Guard Airmen bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our mission in the Middle East. The arrival of these Airmen strengthens our ability to support our allied, coalition, and regional partners as we work together to enhance regional stability and security.”