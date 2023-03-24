Honeywell, WPI Partner On Hydrogen Fuel Cells For Aircraft

Honeywell Aerospace has partnered with Massachusetts-based Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) to research “how hydrogen fuel cells can help power the next generation of aircraft.” According to Honeywell, the collaboration will focus particularly on developing hydrogen storage and power generation technology. Around 25 Honeywell team members are expected to participate alongside experts and students from WPI.

“For the past several years we’ve ramped up our exploration of hydrogen solutions—both combustion and fuel cells—as well as other ready-now technologies that help our customers create a more sustainable future,” said Phil Robinson, Honeywell Aerospace senior director of zero emissions aviation. “The unique talent pool and opportunity for collaboration drove Honeywell’s choice to work with WPI, and we’ve been very pleased with our interactions with WPI faculty, staff and students alike.”

The partnership will look at hydrogen storage and fuel cell technologies for segments including unmanned aerial vehicles, passenger air carriers and cargo operations. Honeywell noted that the multiyear agreement is expected to fund three Ph.D. students over several years and multiple undergraduate projects each year. In addition to its team’s expertise, Honeywell says it will be supplying hydrogen equipment for the endeavor.