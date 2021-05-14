Industry Round-up, May 14, 2021

This week, AVweb’s news roundup uncovered reports on a new battery for the Pilatus PC-24, the launch of a line of digital clocks, a simulator addition for a training center and a survey ranking FBOs. True Blue Power has announced that its TB40 fifth-generation lithium-ion main ship batteries are now certified for the Pilatus PC-24. Also newly certified for the jet are the company’s TA202 series USB chargers and TI2000 DC-to-AC inverter.

Aerospace products designer and manufacturer Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics has introduced a line of multifunction digital clocks. Mid-Continent’s new CHRONOS series features eight modes including Local Time, UTC/Zulu Time, Flight Timer, Countdown Timer, Stopwatch, Volts, Outside Air Temperature (OAT) and Secondary Air Temperature. Also with something new, pilot training organization P7 Aviation has added a Boeing 747 Full Flight Simulator to its training center in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The addition will expand the center’s current training capabilities, which include the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.

Finally, Phillips 66 Aviation is celebrating FBOs that ranked in Professional Pilot Magazine’s Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment (PRASE) survey. The company noted that five Phillips branded FBOs were ranked on the survey’s list of 23 Best U.S. FBOs. The PRASE survey scores FBOs in six categories: line team, customer service representatives, facility, amenities, promptness and efficiency, and value for price.