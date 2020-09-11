Industry Round-up, September 11, 2020

AVweb’s weekly news roundup has uncovered reports on a new (old) aircraft for an aircraft disassembly company, a recent ODA appointment and the implementation of an aviation management platform at a charter company. Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS) has acquired and begun dismantling an Airbus A319 previously operated by Brussels Airlines. In addition to aircraft disassembly, the Netherlands-based company handles component management and material recycling.

JANA, Inc. subsidiary Aircraft Systems and Manufacturing, Inc. (ASM) has received FAA Organization Designation Authorization (ODA). Founded in 1987, ASM provides “FAA STC certification and installation kit fabrication services in support of avionics and aircraft systems upgrades for commercial passenger, cargo and military operators worldwide.” Slovenia-based aircraft sales, leasing and charter company Elit’Avia has announced that it has adopted the Skylegs aviation management platform. According to the companies, implementation of the platform—including planning meetings, customization, employee training, adaptation and full migration—took place entirely online due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.