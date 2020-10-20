Did you get cleared direct to your destination when you thought you were going to string together a bunch of waypoints today? Did the tower controller seem especially welcoming? Did you get a sympathetic ear when you botched your clearance readback? It could be that it’s International Air Traffic Controller Day, so sited to celebrate the birthday of the International Federation of Air Traffic Control Associations—try reading that one back quickly in moderate turbulence—which launched on Oct. 20, 1961. Naturally, social media took a moment to celebrate the work of controllers worldwide.

A big shoutout to all those Air Traffic Controllers for keeping the skies safe, and ensuring safer aircraft movements.@ifatca #AirTrafficControllers #Aviation #ATC pic.twitter.com/IWk2fmRyJb — Navcon Advanced Systems (@navcon_asys) October 20, 2020