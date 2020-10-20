Bombardier To Offer 1,000 Internships

Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier has announced that it plans to offer at least 1,000 new paid student internships for the 2020-21 academic year. The company expects that students from more than 30 Canadian universities and colleges will be represented in its intern selections. Internships will be available for students pursuing fields including engineering, science, finance, law and communications.

“Providing students with real-world experience has never been more important,” said Bombardier CEO Éric Martel. “Notwithstanding the exceptional challenges presented by the current health and economic crisis, Bombardier will continue to work with post-secondary institutions in Canada to provide meaningful opportunities to the brightest minds of the next generation.”

Bombardier also announced its new Women in Engineering (WIE) internship program, which launched earlier this month. The WIE program will be run in partnership with the Gina Cody School for Engineering and Computer Science at Montreal’s Concordia University. According to Bombardier, this is its second year setting a fixed goal for paid internship positions with more than 1,200 internships provided during the 2019-2020 academic year.