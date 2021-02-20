Jet Blue Closes Overhead Bins To Low-Fare Pax

Budget fare customers flying JetBlue won’t have to worry about finding overhead bin space because they won’t be allowed to use it. Starting Feb. 25, on flights booked from July 20 onward, passengers with “Basic Blue” tickets will be barred from using the overheads and anything they carry on will have to fit under the seat in front of them. There’s also no guarantee those bags will get in the cabin, either. “Mosaic members, travelers combining a Blue Basic fare with an Even More Space seat, active military and unaccompanied minors may still bring a carry-on bag, but only Even More Space customers are guaranteed to get their bag onboard.”

The restrictions on low-fare customers do pay dividends for those who buy Jet Blue’s more expensive seats. There will be enough room in the bins to guarantee those in the top three fare classes a spot for their bag. If the calculation is off, those who have to check their bags will get a $25 voucher for a future flight.