Sikorsky, FedEx Working On Single-Pilot Cargo Plane

Sikorsky and FedEx are reportedly working on technologies to allow single-pilot operations on large commercial aircraft. According to The Air Current (subscription required) the companies are quietly testing the gear on an ATR 42-300 that’s been converted to a freighter. Single-pilot cockpits in commercial aircraft have been discussed for decades but The Air Current says the ATR 42 used in the current tests is the biggest platform to be outfitted with the systems.
The tests are being conducted at Waterbury-Oxford Airport in Connecticut and the publication says they’re part of a broader effort by Sikorsky to develop autonomous systems for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Development of single-pilot airliner class aircraft has been hotly debated in the past 20 years but this appears to be the first practical application of the technology to an airplane of this size.
One issue that is rarely mentioned with large airplane single pilot ops is insurance. Who is going to be willing to insure large airplane single pilot operations and at what cost? Does the tightening of the insurance market affect single pilot ops even more? When a company I worked for put a CJ on the certificate they found out that insurance costs were as high as what it cost to pay for a SIC. So the company ended up flying with a SIC on board instead of single pilot.
I think the issue is this: Is AI as safe as having a second officer? To that end, there needs to be data comparing the two situations. Are two pilots as good as one human pilot and one AI system? What about the other way around? One AI system and a human co-pilot or check pilot? Clearly, automation is in the cockpit and the record, so far, is pretty good. Definitely better than it was 30 years ago. But this proposed scenario will need detailed data to cover all contingencies, and then some.
AI isn’t required. What is required is datalink central monitoring. A command center can serve as copilot and observer. If the pilot becomes incapacitated, command center can direct aircraft to land somewhere. Garmin is doing this already with autoland. The technology to maintain the command center datalink and to direct the plane to land exists, that’s not the hard part. The hard part is security of the system against a bad actor either outside the system, or worse, one inside the system (think Germanwings or 9/11 but done remotely).
So, what then would be the justification for having ANY pilot on board? Seriously.
To be PIC and redundancy for loss of datalink. To be fully remote PIC requires vastly more bandwidth than to be an emergency copilot.
How does this differ from single pilot authorizations in older light twins or modern VLJs? Reworking the cockpit for one person rather than two seems like evolution rather than revolution?