John Roncz, Master Aerodynamicist To Experimental Aircraft, Flies West

John Roncz, the master aerodynamicist who worked on Burt Rutan’s Voyager and Scaled Composites’ Virgin Atlantic GlobalFlyer projects, died Sept. 28 at age 75. An honors graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Roncz contributed to the aerodynamic designs of more than 50 aircraft, overall. The Voyager, the first aircraft to circumnavigate the globe nonstop and unrefueled, and Steve Fawcett’s GlobalFlyer are enshrined in the National Air & Space Museum. He also designed the wing sail for Stars and Stripes, the 1988 winner of the America’s Cup yachting prize.

In 2000, Roncz received the Australian Medal for design in London from His Royal Highness Prince Philip. He served as a Distinguished Lecturer for the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and lectured as a guest at eight universities. Roncz was also honored as an “Old Master” by Purdue University.