Proposed FAA Administrator Seems Likely To Win Congressional Nod

Former FAA associate administrator Michael Whitaker appears likely to become the next to hold the top job at the agency. Yesterday (October 4) at confirmation hearings in Congress, Whitaker faced lawmakers’ questions on complicated issues involving shortages of pilots, air traffic controllers, aviation technicians and more.

If he is confirmed to a five-year term as Administrator, Whitaker will achieve the distinction of being the first Senate-confirmed Administrator in 18 months.

While Whitaker’s background as an attorney and an airline executive are strong cards in his hand, general aviation advocates are encouraged by the fact he took the time to earn his private pilot certificate and holds a Basic Med certificate.

Asked about the stalled Next-Gen air traffic control evolution, Whitaker called it “a successful and significant upgrade of the air traffic system that took many, many years to pull together.” He said that, if confirmed, he would place emphasis on evolving technology to include: so-called air taxis, drones and commercial space vehicles.

During his questioning, Whitaker told the Senate Commerce Committee, “I would view my role as administrator as chief recruitment officer, certainly for FAA but also for the industry.” He added he would consider opening a second FAA air traffic control training academy with an eye toward boosting the number of controllers the agency can bring on board annually in the years to come.