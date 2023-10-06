Textron’s Citation Ascend Cabin Mock-Up To Make NBAA-BACE Debut

Textron Aviation announced yesterday (Oct. 4) that a cabin mock-up of its developmental Cessna Citation Ascend will make its North American show debut at the National Business Aviation Association business aviation convention and exhibition (NBAA-BACE) later this month in Las Vegas. The mock-up will include a full interior, hard-shell exterior with a custom paint scheme and added functionality within the cabin.

The Ascend mock-up will join the rest of the Textron Aviation lineup at the static display line at Henderson Executive Airport during the NBAA event, which runs from Oct. 17 – 19. Other aircraft on show will include Cessna’s Citation Longitude, Citation Latitude, Citation CJ4 Gen2, Citation M2 Gen2, Grand Caravan EX (special missions configured), Beechcraft King Air 360 and Denali utility turboprop, as well as a Bell 429 helicopter.

Lannie O’Bannion, Textron Aviation senior VP of global sales and flight operations, said, “We designed the Ascend to take the best from our legendary 560XL series and set a new standard in terms of comfort and performance.”