Boeing Delivers 150th P-8

Boeing announced on Thursday that it has delivered the 150th P-8 Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft. Of the 150 delivered, 112 went to the U.S. Navy, 12 to Australia, 12 to India, nine to the United Kingdom and five to Norway. The 150th P-8 will be based at Maryland’s Naval Air Station Patuxent River and operated by Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) One.

“There are now 150 P-8s around the world delivering confidence and an unmatched capability to our global customers,” said Stu Voboril, Boeing vice president and program manager for P-8 Programs. “Our focus has been, and will be, on delivering the world’s best maritime patrol aircraft.”

The Boeing P-8 Poseidon was developed as a maritime patrol aircraft capable of missions including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and search and rescue. According to the company, it shares 86 percent commonality with the 737NG. Boeing reports that the global P-8 fleet has logged more than 450,000 flight hours to date.