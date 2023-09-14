Boeing, Red 6 Flight Test Augmented Reality System

Boeing and Red 6 have completed their first flight tests of an augmented reality (AR) system integrated into a TA-4J military trainer. The project, which was announced in September 2022, is aiming to develop AR technology for aerial dogfighting and training in advanced tactical aircraft. Following testing with the TA-4J, the AR system will be integrated and tested in the new T-7 Red Hawk advanced trainer.

“The successful series of ground tests and four flight sorties illustrate our collaborative ability to rapidly integrate, deliver and test new technology with the potential to change fighter pilot training for an entire generation,” said Donn Yates, Boeing Air Force Fighters and Trainers business development executive director. “Combining Boeing’s platforms, capabilities and knowledge with new and emerging companies like Red 6 creates better products and services for the warfighter.”

The venture is using Red 6’s Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). Offering a wide field of view and full-color visuals, ATARS and ARCADE are designed to create a “fully synthetic, outdoor training environment.” According to Boeing, the technology allows pilots to “to see and interact with virtual aircraft, targets and threats on the ground and in the air, while also experiencing the cognitive loads of physically flying the airplane.”