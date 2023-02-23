Boeing To End F/A-18 Production In 2025

Boeing has announced that is currently planning to end production of the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft in late 2025. According to the company, the decision will allow it to redirect its resources to future military aircraft programs and ramp up production for newer programs such as the T-7A Red Hawk trainer and MQ-25 Stingray autonomous refueling aircraft. Boeing further stated that it intends to focus on modernization and upgrade efforts for the existing F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler fleet.

“We are planning for our future, and building fighter aircraft is in our DNA,” said Steve Nordlund, Boeing Air Dominance vice president. “As we invest in and develop the next era of capability, we are applying the same innovation and expertise that made the F/A-18 a workhorse for the U.S. Navy and air forces around the world for nearly 40 years.”

Boeing reports that it has delivered more than 2,000 Hornets, Super Hornets and Growlers since the F/A-18 was introduced in 1983. In addition to the U.S. Navy, the model has gone to customers including Australia, Canada, Finland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Spain and Switzerland. Boeing noted that F/A-18 production could potentially be extended into 2027 “if the Super Hornet is selected by an international customer.”