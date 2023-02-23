EAA To Host Webinar Event For Aspiring Aviators

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is adding to its online educational offerings with a new event designed for aspiring pilots. Scheduled for May 15-20, 2023, EAA’s inaugural Learn to Fly Week will feature webinars on topics including how to get started in flight training, tips for saving time and money during training, preparing for the FAA written exam and examiner tips for passing the checkride. While registration is required, event sessions are open to all and can be attended free of charge.

“Becoming a pilot is a dream for many, but few know where to start their journey,” said David Leiting, EAA Eagles program manager. “Learn to Fly Week was created to help encourage aspiring pilots to take action and begin the pilot training process. Our goal is to show attendees how accessible achieving their dream actually is.”

As part of the Learn to Fly Week effort to “welcome, encourage, and educate new aviation enthusiasts,” EAA chapters will be hosting Flying Start events on May 20. Flying Start attendees will have the opportunity to go on a free introductory flight after attending a presentation about learning to fly. Learn to Fly Week sponsor Sporty’s Pilot Shop will also be offering product discounts throughout the week for participants.

More information about EAA’s Learn to Fly Week can be found at www.eaa.org/ltfweek.