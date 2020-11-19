Lockheed Martin To Build Training Center For Binational C-130J Squadron

Lockheed Martin has announced plans to construct a new training center for the binational French and German C-130J Super Hercules Squadron. The company has also been contracted to provide training devices, the learning management system, courseware and options for five years of training services at the facility. The center, which will train C-130J aircrews and maintenance personnel, will be located at Évreux-Fauville Air Base in the Normandy region of France.

“The French/German C-130J Binational Training Center will allow both countries to train pilots and maintainers on the full capability of these proven aircraft,” said Tom Gordon, Lockheed Martin vice president of training and simulation solutions. “Lockheed Martin is honored to support this historic partnership and proud to work directly with our customers in establishing a first-of-its kind resource that will benefit Super Hercules crew members for decades to come.”

Lockheed Martin expects to break ground on the new facility next year. Until the center opens in 2024, training will take place at Lockheed Martin’s Hercules Training Center (HTC) in Marietta, Georgia. The binational C-130J Super Hercules Squadron currently operates a fleet of 10 Super Hercules aircraft.